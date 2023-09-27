MONCKS CORNER, S.C. (WCBD) – Who makes the best apple pie (or apple crisp) in Moncks Corner? That could be decided this week at the Moncks Corner Farmers Market.

The town is set to hold its inaugural apple pie contest on Thursday to mark Johnny Appleseed Day – a day that honors the man behind making apple trees bountiful across most of the country.

Susan Gilmore, who serves as Special Events Manager and Coordinator for the Farmers Market is the brainchild behind the contest. It comes after the town hosted a successful peach pie contest last month and was a request among regular shoppers at the farmers market and town residents to host another.

“There is never an entry fee, and it is for fun and social media fame. It is just one of the many things that we do here in Moncks Corner to stay connected with our hometown roots,” said Rebecca Vetter, who serves as Business Development Manager for the Town of Moncks Corner.

Participants are asked to have their homemade entries at the Market Pavilion by 5:30 p.m. for judging. All ingredients must be natural.

Moncks Corner Mayor Michael Lockliear and Steve Young, the town’s chief of police, will serve as judges for the contest along with a special guest. Pies will be judged based on taste, presentation, and flakiness of the crust.

Entries should be prepared in a disposable 9-inch pie tin. The pie title, your name, and recipe should accompany the entry.