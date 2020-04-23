Moncks Corner tornado upgraded to EF-3, according to the National Weather Service

MONCKS CORNER, S.C. (WCBD) – The National Weather Service has upgraded the strength of a tornado that touched down near Moncks Corner to an EF-3.

The twister was recorded in the Fairlawn subdivision as a strong line of severe storms moved across the region on April 13th.

According to data from the National Weather Service, the tornado began southwest of Stony Landing and ended north northeast of Old Cordesville with a maximum wind speed of 145 mph.

Officials say one home on Dennis Boulevard had enough damage to warrant the upgrade alone. Many trees were snapped or uprooted, vehicles and trailers suffered damage and many homes were either damaged or completely destroyed.

Six people were injured, but thankfully no one was killed by this tornado.

It was part of a family of tornadoes that ripped through the state, starting 100 miles away in Georgia. Nine people were killed statewide from those storms.