MONCKS CORNER, S.C. (WCBD) – The Moncks Corner Town Council on Thursday voted unanimously to raise taxes as the city struggles to stay within budget.

Mayor Michael Lockliear said that although the town has avoided raising taxes for the past several years, several factors such as increases in employee salaries and gas prices made it necessary this year.

Lockliear said that he did not want to have to cut services in the town “because the people in Moncks Corner deserve the services they get.”

Officials believe the 10 mill, 15% increase will bring in enough revenue to cover the town’s 14.9% budget overage. They also feel it is significant enough to prevent them from having to raise taxes again in the near future.

To put that in perspective, a resident that owns a $250,000 home will pay about $100 more per year.