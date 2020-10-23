Moncks Corner woman wins $100K from lottery scratch-off

MONCKS CORNER, S.C. (WCBD) – Living lucky in the Lowcountry! A Moncks Corner woman is celebrating after she won $100,000 by playing the South Carolina Education Lottery.

The woman told lottery officials that she was cashing a $15 winning ticket at the Murphy USA gas station on Drive In Lane in Moncks Corner when she decided to purchase a few more tickets with her prize money.

Before going to sleep that night, the woman said she sat on the edge of her bed and scratched off six lottery tickets one by one. Five of those ticket were winners.

“Never in a million years did I think I’d win,” she said. “I made a copy of the ticket, and I’m framing it.”

A $3 Lady Jumbo Bucks Crossword ticket won her the $100,000 prize.

“I’m on a roll,” she said describing her feelings at that moment. “I’m blessed.”

Three top prizes of $100,000 remains in the $3 Lady Jumbo Bucks Crossword game at odds of 1 in 600,000. 

Murphy USA #7259 in Moncks Corner received a commission of $1,000 for selling the claimed ticket.

