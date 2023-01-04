MONCKS CORNER, S.C. (WCBD) – Moncks Corner Police Chief David Brabham Jr. has resigned, citing medical reasons.

Chief Brabham was sworn in as police chief in September of 2022 and came to the department after serving as a major at the Berkeley County Sheriff’s Office.

During his time in Moncks Corner, Chief Brabham worked to improve officer retention and recruitment while enhancing services provided to citizens by expanding special duty assignments, according to an announcement from the town.

“I’m glad I was able to end my law enforcement career where it started, with the Moncks Corner Police Department. But sometimes God has other plans, and I appreciate the trust and support I received from Mayor and Council. I will miss working the men and women of the department. Their professionalism made my transition into the department easy,” said Chief Brabham.

Brabham began his career in law enforcement serving for Moncks Corner PD as a patrolman and canine handler in the early 1990s.

“We are sorry to see Chief Brabham go. Even in his short tenure with the Town we could see that he was focused on improving the department for our community and for the officers with whom he served. This had to be a difficult decision for him, and we certainly wish him the best,” said Moncks Corner Mayor Michael Lockliear.

Town officials said Chief Brabham will continue serving in his position until a permanent or interim successor can be found, or until the end of January.