Second fire breaks out at Goose Creek apartment complex, burns 2 unoccupied units

GOOSE CREEK, S.C. (WCBD) – A second fire broke out a Goose Creek apartment complex in just as many days.

16 units were destroyed or badly damaged when a fire first broke out Wednesday morning at the Spring Hill apartment complex, displacing about 50 people.

The second fire, which sparked just after eight o’clock on Thursday night, affected two unoccupied units at the apartment complex.

According to the Goose Creek Rural Fire Department, the second fire had nothing to do with the first incident.

Both took place in different locations with multiple agencies responding.

Heavy fire conditions were said to come from the second level of the building.

The fire was contained after 20 minutes. Officials say no one was injured.