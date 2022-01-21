Power restored for customers in Berkeley County after morning outage

UPDATE: Berkeley Electric said power has been restored for the more than a thousand people who were without power this morning. Power was restored at 10:15 a.m.

BERKELEY COUNTY, S.C. (WCBD) – More than a thousand power outages are being reported in Berkeley County Friday morning.

Berkeley Electric Co-Op’s outage map shows 1,349 outages for an area of Jedburg Road.

They estimate having repairs completed by 11:17 a.m.

“System Control reported an equipment failure in the New Hope substation affecting 1349 members at approximately 9:30 am,” the utility provider said. “Crews are rerouting power while repairs are made.”

