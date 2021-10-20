Mother of young woman found dead near railroad tracks in Berkeley County reviews evidence with consultant

BERKELEY COUNTY, S.C. (WCBD) – The mother of a young woman who was found dead near train tracks in Berkeley County several years ago is still working to learn more about her daughter’s case.

Pregnant at the time, Kadie Major was found dead – believed to be hit by a train – in an area of Moncks Corner. Her 10-month-old daughter, River, was found dead in a nearby pond.

The case was initially ruled a suicide, but Berkeley County Sheriff Duane Lewis later reopened the case in 2018 and named Major’s husband as a suspect. The State Law Enforcement Division is also now investigating her death.

Her mother, Vicky Hall, spent time inside the Berkeley County Forensics Building along with some experts to examine some of the evidence in the case.

“We’re trying to get this case re-looked at, and the ruling changed in this case, because we know we have a named suspect- the husband, Aaron Major,” said Hall. “I emailed Sheriff Lewis asking him if some things could be done and one of them was if we could look at Kadie and Rivers clothing from all them years ago.”

Hall went into the forensics building with Wade Arnette, a consultant she hired to look at the case. Arnette is also a former Berkeley County coroner.

A SLED agent also joined them to look over the evidence.

“What happened today was we were able to see River Lynn’s clothing, which was very hard, so tiny because she was only almost 10 months old, but Kadie’s we were not able to see. We’re gonna have to reschedule that because a matter came up.”

They had hoped to see Kadie’s clothing.

“The clothing has been sealed by SLED and so they were trying to get a hold of SLED to see if they can unseal it without any complications in the future and they weren’t able to get a hold of them while we were in there.”

Nonetheless, it was an emotional day for Hall.

“It was very hard, you know. I had to stop myself from wanting to cry seeing them precious clothing that she had on. Her shoes, socks, the white t-shirt.”

Hall says she will eventually get to the bottom of what happened.

“She lived down the street from me. We were very close, and I just can’t let it go. Because she did not commit suicide and they just have no evidence. They have no evidence of that and this needs to stop.”

We reached out to the Berkeley County Sheriff’s Office for a comment on this case. They would not comment because SLED is still investigating.