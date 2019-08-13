Mother reunites with Berkeley County deputy who helped save an infant’s life

BERKELEY COUNTY, S.C. (WCBD) – A Berkeley County deputy who administered life-saving aid to 12-day-old was reunited with the infant this week.

Deputy William Kimbro stopped a vehicle for speeding on June 11th, which quickly turned into a race against time when he discovered a baby inside was not breathing.

He jumped to action and attempted life-saving aid and the infant for nearly seven minutes until Berkeley County EMS arrived on the scene.

Deputies say the baby, who is named Ryleigh, is now almost three months old. She was held in her mother’s arms in front of County Council on Monday as they thanked Deputy Kimbro for his actions.

The deputy was even recognized by Charleston Rep. Joe Cunningham for his quick thinking and lifesaving attempt.

Rep. Cunningham stated that he was honored to have the chance to commend the heroic actions of Deputy William Kimbro on the House floor.