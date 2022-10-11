BERKELEY COUNTY, S.C. (WCBD) – A motorcyclist has died following a hit-and-run crash that happened Monday evening in Berkeley County.

Lance Cpl. Nick Pye with the South Carolina Highway Patrol (SCHP) said the driver of a 2022 Harley Davidson was traveling east on College Park Road when they were struck by a Ford pickup truck attempting to turn into a private drive.

The crash happened shortly before 8:00 p.m. near Wide Awake Circle.

Trooper Pye said the driver of that motorcycle was taken to a local hospital where they later died.

The driver of the Ford pickup fled the scene on foot.

Troopers say the crash remains under investigation. Anyone with information about the crash is asked to call SCHP at 843-953-6010.