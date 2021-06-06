Motorcyclist dies in early morning crash in Berkeley County

BERKELEY COUNTY, S.C. (WCBD) – A motorcyclist was killed in an early morning crash near Cross.

Lance Cpl. Tyler Tidwell with the South Carolina Highway Patrol said the driver was traveling west on SC-6 near Ranger Driver – about four miles south of the Town of Cross – when the incident happened.

Trooper Tidwell said the driver laid down the motorcycle and slid on the roadway just before 4:00 a.m.

The driver was the only occupant and was not wearing a helmet.

The victim’s name has not yet been released.