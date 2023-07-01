BERKELEY COUNTY, S.C. (WCBD) – The South Carolina Highway Patrol is investigating a motorcycle crash on Highway 311 Friday night.

According to the South Carolina Highway Patrol, a motorcycle was traveling east on SC Highway 311 when it traveled off the right side of the road and struck a ditch.

Reports say the crash happened at approximately 8:45 p.m.

The driver was the sole occupant of the motorcycle and died at the scene.

Berkeley County Coroner’s Office identified the deceased as Ross Sellers (46) from Cross.

SCHP is investigating.