BERKELEY COUNTY, S.C. (WCBD) – A motorcyclist was killed Friday evening after crashing into several trees near Moncks Corner.

Master Trooper Brandon Bolt with the South Carolina Highway Patrol said the motorcyclist was traveling south on U.S. Highway 17-A when they left the right side of the road and struck some trees.

The crash happened around d 8:12 p.m. about 10 miles east of Moncks Corner.

The Berkeley County Coroner’s Office will identify the victim when appropriate.

Highway Patrol is investigating.