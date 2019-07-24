Live Now
Motorist dies after head-0n crash in Huger early Wednesday morning

Berkeley County News

HUGER, S.C. (WCBD) – Authorities are investigating a fatal head-on crash that happened early Wednesday morning in Huger.

The crash happened just before 7:00 a.m. on Cainhoy Road near Cedar Hill Lane.

Berkeley County Coroner George Oliver said two passengers in one of the vehicles were transported to an area hospital while the driver of the other vehicle was pronounced dead at the scene.

Oliver said the driver was not wearing a seatbelt.

The South Carolina Highway Patrol and the Berkeley County Coroner’s Office is investigating.

