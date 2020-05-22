Mrs. Judy Rainey is named BCSD’s 2020 Teacher of the Year

BERKELEY COUNTY, S.C. (WCBD) – The Berkeley County School District has named Judy Rainey its 2020 Teacher of the Year.

Rainey teaches first and second grade classes at College Park Elementary School.

Administrators surprised Rainey at her home on Thursday with a small gift and balloons following a virtual breakfast meeting.

“I feel like I’ve been celebrated. I feel like it’s a special time. I just appreciate everything,” she said of the honor.

Rainey said teaching during the pandemic has been difficult in ways, but she said they have adapted.

“We’ve adapted and we persevere and that’s what we do. We’re showing that resiliency and adaptability and I feel very special and very celebrated.”

BCSD Superintendent Eddie Ingram describes the District Teacher of the Year announcement as one of the most exciting events of the year. He was pleased Mrs. Rainey knew how appreciated she is, though the celebration wasn’t what it would normally be.

“I am glad we found a way to make it memorable in these unusual times,” Dr. Ingram said.

Ms. Rainey has been teaching at College Park Elementary for the past two years and has been teaching for a total of 39 years.

She was named a News 2 Cool School Teacher in January of this year.

“I’m just extremely excited, and thrilled and proud to be representing BCSD,” she said.