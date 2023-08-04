GOOSE CREEK, S.C. (WCBD) – Approximately 90 members of law enforcement across multiple agencies took part in a crime sweep around Goose Creek on Thursday night.

“We’re working with multiple agencies here in Berkeley County,” said Berkeley County Sheriff Duane Lewis. “We have SLED, Highway Patrol, Goose Creek, Hanahan.”

After gathering behind Goose Creek Elementary School, Sheriff Lewis kicked things off by explaining their plan to curb crime and violence in and around the Goose Creek area.

News 2’s Raymond Owens rode along with Corporal BJ Nelson and K-9 Kai. Almost immediately, a call came in and they started racing down Howe Hall Road where a suspect had been fighting with officers.

A second suspect was also arrested during the call after a rock that tested positive for cocaine and drug paraphernalia was found in her purse.

“He didn’t want to listen. Started fighting with deputies- assaulted one like three times, kicked him. The driver gave his consent to search the vehicle. Narcotics were located inside the vehicle, so he’ll be taking a ride to Hill Finklea,” said Cpl. Nelson.

Many warrants were also served, and arrests were made during the crime sweep.

News 2 was at a few traffic stops where K-9 Kai scratched, which is her sign that she has alerted to something in the vehicle.

A handgun was found during another stop. The 18-year-old man told deputies it was someone else’s gun. He was not banned from possessing a firearm, so he was given a traffic warning.

After that, the teams headed to the Huger area. One person was seen veering off the road- and Cpl. Nelson observed what appeared to be marijuana being thrown out of the vehicle before it stopped.

“It gives us probable cause at that point. We conducted a search of the vehicle. Located inside the vehicle, we did locate a firearm. We also located marijuana that he attempted to conceal between the seats, and MDMA, which is ecstasy tablets. He took the charge of that tonight for him being the only person in the vehicle,” explained Cpl. Nelson.

Back at Goose Creek Elementary, vans were waiting to take suspects directly to the county jail.

“In hopes that we catch as many of those people as we can, and get them in jail,” said Sheriff Lewis.

Sheriff Lewis said operations like these do have an impact on breaking down crime in the community. “We’re gonna continue to do them and I think they should see some results after tonight,” he said.

Sheriff Lewis said they will continue having these crime sweeps in Berkeley County as long as they have crime and violence issues in certain areas of the county.

CRIME SWEEP STATS:

20 arrests were made Thursday night

105 citations were written

123 warnings were given

Deputies also seized illegal poker machines and arrests were made for trafficking meth, unlawful carry of firearms, possession of cocaine and crack cocaine, and possession of stolen property.