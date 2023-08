BERKELEY COUNTY, S.C. (WCBD) – A multi-vehicle crash has blocked all lanes on I-26 westbound at mile marker 187.

Troopers with the South Carolina Highway Patrol reported the crash around 7:30 p.m.

A detour is in place at the 189 mile marker.

Troopers say motorists should take Volvo Car Drive to SC 27 and then back to I-26 WB.