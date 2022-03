SUMMERVILLE, S.C. (WCBD) – A Tuesday morning crash is causing delays for motorists traveling on I-26.

The South Carolina Department of Transportation (SCDOT), the crash happened around 7:30 a.m. on I-26 eastbound part of the highway near mile marker 200.

This is one mile east of the Summerville interchange.

Traffic cameras show emergency crews on scene.

The crash prompted the closure of two left lanes, causing a slowdown.

No injuries have been reported.