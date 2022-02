BERKELEY COUNTY, S.C. (WCBD) – Multiple agencies are responding to a Monday evening outside fire in Berkeley County that is threatening structures.

According to the Awendaw McClellanville Fire District, a water tender is being sent from McClellanville to assist crews with the North Berkeley Fire District.

The fire is at 3533 French Santee Road off of Thompson Branch and Highway 45.

Editor’s note: This story is breaking and will be updated.