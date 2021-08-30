Multiple agencies respond to fatal shooting near St. Stephen gas station

ST. STEPHEN, S.C. (WCBD) – Multiple agencies responded to a Monday evening shooting in St. Stephen, according to Berkeley County Dispatch.

St. Stephen Police Department and the Berkeley County Sheriff’s Office (BCSO) were on scene at a gas station on the 3800 block of Byrnes Drive shortly before 8:00 p.m. BCSO reported that the shooting took place on nearby Gourdin Street.

One person died as a result of the shooting and one woman was taken into custody.

News 2 is working to get more information and has a crew en route to the scene.

Editor’s note: This story is breaking and will be updated.