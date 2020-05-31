Multiple Berkeley County deputies dispatched to assist with riots in downtown Charleston

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – Berkeley County Sheriff Duane Lewis announced he has dispatched multiple units to assist the Charleston Police Department keep the peace in downtown Charleston.

WATCH LIVE COVERAGE HERE

Charleston Police Chief Luther Reynolds requested assistance from surrounding agencies Saturday night as protests began to escalate with vandalism and violence.

“We are sending units immediately to assist our neighboring agency during this crisis,” said Sheriff Lewis. “I have deployed several deputy sheriffs to respond to Charleston to assist in keeping the peace.