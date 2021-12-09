Lockdown lifted at several Berkeley County schools after earlier law enforcement activity in the area

UPDATE: Lockdowns have been lifted at all five of these Berkeley County schools and students have resumed their normal schedules, according to the school district.

“Students and staff were safe during the time of the search in the area and have now resumed their normal schedules,” said Katie Tanner, a spokesperson for the district.

BERKELEY COUNTY, S.C. (WCBD) – Five schools in Berkeley County are currently on lockdown due to nearby law enforcement activity.

Officials with the Berkeley County School District said the schools include Goose Creek Elementary, Howe Hall AIMS, Mount Holly Elementary, Sedgefield Middle, and Goose Creek High School.

District leaders said the lockdown is in place as a precaution to ensure student safety while law enforcement conducts an investigation nearby.

They said students are safe.

