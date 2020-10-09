Multiple crews respond to house fire in Summerville

SUMMERVILLE, S.C. (WCBD) – Crews responded to a house fire on the 200 block of Pemberley Boulevard Friday afternoon.

The Summerville Fire Department, Pine Ridge Fire Department, and Berkeley County Sheriff’s Office are on scene working to get the situation under control.

The fire caused significant damage to the roof of at least one house.

There is no word yet on the cause of the fire, or any associated injuries.

Two individuals were in the house at the time, according to neighbors, but they were able to escape.

News 2 is at the scene and working to get more information.