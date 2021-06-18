Multiple law enforcement agencies searching for armed and dangerous fugitive in Huger

HUGER, S.C. (WCBD) – The Berkeley County Sheriff’s Office (BCSO) along with other law enforcement agencies are currently searching for Chester Lee Feagin, Jr., who is considered an armed and dangerous fugitive.

Feagin has warrants out of Mount Pleasant and North Charleston for criminal sexual conduct and property crimes.

The Charleston County Sheriff’s Office, North Charleston Police Department, and South Carolina Department of Natural Resources are assisting.

BCSO says that Feagin SHOULD NOT be approached. Call 911 immediately if you have any information.

According to BCSO, deputies attempted a traffic stop on Feagin shortly before 2:30 p.m. Friday. He fled and wrecked his truck on Highway 402 near Copperhead Road, then fled on foot.

Editor’s note: This story is breaking and will be updated.