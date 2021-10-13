Music Man’s BBQ reopens in Moncks Corner after fire damaged popular restaurant

MONCKS CORNER, S.C. (WCBD) – Nearly a year after a popular Moncks Corner barbeque restaurant was destroyed by a fire, the business has reopened in its original location.

Owners of Music Man’s BBQ, Gene, and Esther Cribb, say they’re excited to be back home serving barbeque to their community.

A fire burned through much of the building on Railroad Avenue in December of last year. They opened a temporary location on the bypass in Moncks Corner while the old shop was being renovated.

Friends, family, and plenty of customers were on hand for a grand reopening Wednesday.

“It’s overwhelming,” said Esther Cribb, co-owner, Music Man’s BBQ. “We’re just so glad everybody came out to support us.”

At the time of the fire, Esther’s husband Gene was not doing well in the hospital.

“I’ve learned so much; it’s just been an experience and I hope nobody ever has to go through it, but we survived it and we’re just so glad and excited to be back,” she said.

“I was in the hospital at the time it burned, of course, but we are fortunate to be back and loving it,” said Gene.

Their employees are working hard to serve customers in what now looks like a brand-new facility. Locals say Music Man’s BBQ is a big part of Moncks Corner.

“This is an icon here in Moncks Corner so we’re glad to see it back open,” said William Simpson, a customer.

Some event tried Music Man‘s BBQ for the first time today. “Oh, my goodness, it’s the kind of good-tasting food that you would hurt your brother for. In fact, William Simpson tried to steal my banana pudding and he almost lost a hand,” said Joyce Willis.

“The cook here, I know her, 50 years- I know her daddy. We go way back. I always give her a hard time,” said Wilson L. Brown. Music Man’s BBQ is open Monday – Saturday 11a-8p, and then 11a-2p on Sunday.