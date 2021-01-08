Music Man’s BBQ to re-open in temporary location after fire last month

MONCKS CORNER, S.C. (WCBD) – A popular barbecue restaurant in Berkeley County will soon open at a temporary location while their original site is renovated after it was damaged in a major fire.

It could take about six months before the owners of Music Man’s BBQ in Moncks Corner can reopen at the former location. But they’ll be serving meals at a temporary shop just across town.

A fire heavily damaged the Music Man’s BBQ restaurant in mid-December. It was a major hit to the ‘Music Man’ family.

“A big hit. Do you know my employees need to work? We keep them busy moving everything out of the old building,” said Esther Cribb, the owner of Music Man’s BBQ in Moncks Corner.

It will take a lot of work to renovate and repair the old building. But they plan to open a temporary shop on Rembert Dennis Boulevard at the former Ladles soup sandwich shop.

The new site is too small for its buffet setup, but they will still serve the same food.

Ether said this was the second hit her family faced in December. Less than 10 days before the fire occurred, her husband, Gene, was hospitalized with COVID-19.

“He went into the hospital December 2nd. He came home yesterday. Five weeks there,” she said. “He’s doing better. A lot of rehab but he’s on the mend.”

Support from the surrounding community has made a huge different to the ‘Music Man’ family.

“It’s been great. Family, friends, the Town of Moncks Coroner – everybody’s been wonderful helping out and just offering to see what they could do to help us,” she said.

Cribb said they hope to be cooking up barbecue at their new location in early February.