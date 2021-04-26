NAACP, DHEC hosting 3 COVID-19 vaccine clinics in Berkeley County

This Dec. 2, 2020 photo provided by Johnson & Johnson shows vials of the COVID-19 vaccine in the United States. The nation is poised to get a third vaccine against COVID-19, but health officials are concerned that at first glance the Johnson & Johnson shot may not be seen as equal to other options from Pfizer and Moderna. (Johnson & Johnson via AP)

BERKELEY COUNTY, S.C. (WCBD) – The SC NAACP and Department of Health and Environmental Control (DHEC) have scheduled three upcoming COVID-19 clinics in Berkeley County.

Moderna vaccines will be given and no registration is required.

The first clinic will be held on May 1 at the New Hope Family Life Center from 9:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m.

The second will be on May 8 at the Joshua United Methodist Church from 9:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m.

The third will be May 29 at the Calvary Church of God in Christ from 9:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m.

The initiative is part of the SC NAACP GOTVAC Campaign, which is “an action plan initiated by the SC State Conference NAACP to mitigate the disparities of COVID-19 vaccination access in rural and underserved areas throughout the state.”