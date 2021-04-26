NAACP, DHEC hosting 3 COVID-19 vaccine clinics in Berkeley County

Berkeley County News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

This Dec. 2, 2020 photo provided by Johnson & Johnson shows vials of the COVID-19 vaccine in the United States. The nation is poised to get a third vaccine against COVID-19, but health officials are concerned that at first glance the Johnson & Johnson shot may not be seen as equal to other options from Pfizer and Moderna. (Johnson & Johnson via AP)

BERKELEY COUNTY, S.C. (WCBD) – The SC NAACP and Department of Health and Environmental Control (DHEC) have scheduled three upcoming COVID-19 clinics in Berkeley County.

Moderna vaccines will be given and no registration is required.

The first clinic will be held on May 1 at the New Hope Family Life Center from 9:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m.

The second will be on May 8 at the Joshua United Methodist Church from 9:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m.

The third will be May 29 at the Calvary Church of God in Christ from 9:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m.

The initiative is part of the SC NAACP GOTVAC Campaign, which is “an action plan initiated by the SC State Conference NAACP to mitigate the disparities of COVID-19 vaccination access in rural and underserved areas throughout the state.”

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

DOWNLOAD THE APP!

Click for latest news and information

TRENDING HEADLINES

Join our daily newsletter!