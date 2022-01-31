Name a litter box after your ex this Valentine’s Day

MONCKS CORNER, S.C. (WCBD)- Berkeley Animal Center wants to help scorned lovers send a message to their ex this Valentine’s Day— by naming a litter box after them.

For a $5 donation, they will write the name of your ex (or anyone else you don’t like) on a litter box and let the kitties take care of the rest.

If you donate $25, you can get an entire litter box to yourself and fill it with as many names as you want.

“We all need to laugh and it’s kind of a way for the cats to get attention as well,” a shelter spokesperson said.

All donations will go towards helping the shelter with its daily needs including medical expenses, foster supplies, spay and neuter, off-site events, and general animal care.

To donate, visit the shelter’s website and under “Reason for Donation” write in your ex’s name.