Oscar Amuz, with Volunteers in Action, loads groceries into cars during a food distribution event, Tuesday, July 21, 2020, at St. Monica’s Catholic Church in Miami Gardens, Fla. (AP Photo/Wilfredo Lee)

BERKELEY CO., S.C. (WCBD) – The National Action Network (NAN) on Friday will host a food distribution in Berkeley County.

The event will begin at 11:00 a.m. at the newly renovated Park Pavilion in Moncks Corner (418 Main Street).

Food will be distributed via curbside pickup to comply with COVID-19 health and safety protocols.