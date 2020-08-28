Narcan kit distribution event to happen next week in Goose Creek

GOOSE CREEK, S.C. (WCBD) – Authorities in Goose Creek are working to combat drug overdoses by deploying a special antidote to opioid overdose – Narcan.

Goose Creek Police Chief LJ Roscoe said drug overdosing is a growing problem in Goose Creek, especially amid the coronavirus pandemic.

“We’ve seen about a 56% increase in overdoses in Goose Creek since the pandemic started,” said Chief Roscoe. “So, that’s quite troubling for us.”

Here’s a look at the numbers in Goose Creek: from January through August of last year, there were 18 overdoses. From January through August of this year, there have been 32.

“The hope is that, in the event that somebody overdoses, there’s somebody relatively close that has Narcan and they’ll be able to revive them temporarily until they are able to seek medical treatment,” she explained.

Chief Roscoe, Solicitor Scarlett Wilson’s office, Wake Up Carolina, and the Kennedy Center have developed a way to educate and distribute Narcan kits to the community in a socially distancing way.

“We have a registration link where people can register. They have to watch a quick training video; once they watch that video, they will be available to come to the police department to pick up the Narcan kit,” she said.

Their first drive-through Narcan distribution event will take place next week.

“I want to reduce the stigma of people actually coming and getting the Narcan and we’re hoping this drive-through process will do that,” she said.

The distribution event will take place at the roundabout in front of Goose Creek City Hall on Wednesday from 11:00 a.m. until 1:00 p.m., and then again from 5:00 p.m. until 7:00 p.m.

You do have to register online by clicking here.