BERKELEY COUNTY, S.C. (WCBD) – Berkeley County Sheriff’s Office and the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children (NCMEC) seeks public help in locating a missing 15-year-old Breonna Dubberly.

Breonna has been reported missing since August 10 from Summerville.

She also goes by “Bre” and may be in need of medical attention.

Those with any information on Breonna’s whereabouts are to contact NCMEC at 1-800-THE-LOST (1-800-843-5678), or BCSO at (843) 719-4505.