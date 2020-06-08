Nearly $6M in federal disaster assistance approved for SC April 13 storm survivors

Live Now
COLUMBIA, SC (WSPA) – Nearly $6 million in federal disaster assistance was approved for survivors of South Carolina’s April 13 storms.

According to the release, the funds include grants from FEMA, as well as low-interest disaster loans from the U.S. Small Business Administration that can help the uninsured or underinsured losses.

More than $2.6 million in FEMA grants were approved for survivors in the following counties:

  • Aiken
  • Barnwell
  • Berkeley
  • Colleton
  • Hampton
  • Marlboro
  • Oconee
  • Orangeburg
  • Pickens

Residents in those counties have until Tuesday, June 30 to apply for federal disaster help.

To register for assistance:

  • Go online to DisasterAssistance.gov
  • Visit the FEMA app, or visit fema.gov/mobile-app
  • Call 800-621-3362 or TDD 800-462-7585. Toll-free numbers are open daily from 7 a.m. to 10 p.m.

Helpful information needed when registering:

  • Address of the primary residence where the damage occurred
  • Current mailing address
  • Current telephone number
  • Insurance information
  • Total household annual income
  • Routing and account number for checking or savings account, to allow FEMA to directly transfer disaster assistance funds into a bank account
  • A description of disaster-caused damage and losses

According to the release, more than $3.3 million in SBA low-interest disaster loans was approved for homeowners, renters and business owners to rebuild or repair property.

