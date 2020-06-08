Nearly $6M in federal disaster assistance approved for SC April 13 storm survivors

COLUMBIA, SC (WSPA) – Nearly $6 million in federal disaster assistance was approved for survivors of South Carolina’s April 13 storms.

According to the release, the funds include grants from FEMA, as well as low-interest disaster loans from the U.S. Small Business Administration that can help the uninsured or underinsured losses.

More than $2.6 million in FEMA grants were approved for survivors in the following counties:

Aiken

Barnwell

Berkeley

Colleton

Hampton

Marlboro

Oconee

Orangeburg

Pickens

Residents in those counties have until Tuesday, June 30 to apply for federal disaster help.

To register for assistance:

Go online to DisasterAssistance.gov

Visit the FEMA app, or visit fema.gov/mobile-app

Call 800-621-3362 or TDD 800-462-7585. Toll-free numbers are open daily from 7 a.m. to 10 p.m.

Helpful information needed when registering:

Address of the primary residence where the damage occurred

Current mailing address

Current telephone number

Insurance information

Total household annual income

Routing and account number for checking or savings account, to allow FEMA to directly transfer disaster assistance funds into a bank account

A description of disaster-caused damage and losses

According to the release, more than $3.3 million in SBA low-interest disaster loans was approved for homeowners, renters and business owners to rebuild or repair property.