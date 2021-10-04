Nearly $9,000 given to seven local teachers from Berkeley Electric Cooperative

MONCKS CORNER, S.C. (WCBD) – Seven teachers in the Lowcountry received a special award of $9,000 in total from Berkeley Electric Cooperative through its “Bright Ideas” program.

Bright Ideas is a program that supports effective and creative classroom education curricula that traditional school funding cannot pay for.

Teachers can apply for grants up to $1,000 individually, or up to $1,500 as a team. Grants are rewarded to help teachers in Berkeley County Electric Cooperative’s service area to produce a better-educated workforce by introducing innovative teaching methods.

This year’s winners are:

Amy Guerry, Berkeley Middle School – Berkeley Brew Coffee Cafe

Cassandra Cowdrey, Berkeley Intermediate School – Rocking the Keys Piano Lab

Hugh Wilson, Devon Forest Elementary School – Maker Spaces Engineering Design

Kathering Tobin, Philip Simmons Middle School – Practicing Global Citizenship

Lisa Williams, Reeves Elementary School – Seeing the Ocean Floor w/ VR

Marcus McLean, Goose Creek Elementary School – Superhero STEAM Stories

Shannon Hopkins, Cane Bay High School – Ceramics Visual Arts Program

Shannon Hopkins, Cane Bay High School art teacher

Mike Fuller – Berkeley Electric CEO

Public and private K-12 school teachers in Berkeley Electric Cooperative’s service are eligible to participate. Over the last six years, Berkeley Electric has awarded nearly $70,000 in grants to area teachers.