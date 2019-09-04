Live Now
LIVE TRACK: Dorian gains some strength near southeast Georgia coast

Neighborhood in Hanahan already seeing flooding as Dorian’s outer bands reach the coast

Berkeley County News

by: ,

Posted: / Updated:

HANAHAN, S.C. (WCBD) – Heavy flooding is expected across the Lowcountry with the arrival of Hurricane Dorian on Wednesday and Thursday.

One area of Berkeley County that is known to flood on a regular basis is Brookside Drive.

While it’s still early in what is expected to come from Hurricane Dorian, the roadway is already beginning to flood.

The water is coming into the roadway from a nearby creek.

Houses along the roadway are prepared. Many have sandbags lining the bottoms of their garages or near doorways, hopefully, to keep that water out of their homes.

This is just one of the reasons why local officials are urging people in flood-prone and low-lying areas.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Pro Football Challenge Entry

TRENDING HEADLINES