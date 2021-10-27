Neighbors in Sangaree are frustrated over dangerous drivers

SANGAREE, S.C. (WCBD) – Residents who live in the Sangaree community say they are dealing with a serious speeding problem on Beauregard Road and Longleaf Road – they say the problem could become deadly.

Clayton Richardson has lived in Sangaree for close to 30 years. He says he loves the neighborhood and the people, but the speed at which cars come down the street in front of his house is alarming.

He wants to see more traffic patrolling in the area and would like for the county to put out speed bumps if possible, or even turn the intersection into a three-way stop.

Richardson said he has a barrier with stop signs on it in his yard because of how dangerous drivers are. He said cars have hit his house on four different occasions. The last time, he said, was terrifying.

“Everything was nice and peaceful. It was a Thursday night, November 3rd, six years ago. It sounded like a bomb went off in the house and went right in through the wooded area, which is a kitchen, and we were sleeping in the next room over,” he recalled. “Had to climb out of our windows because the car was so far in.”

Richardson went on to say, “We didn’t have a clue. Tried to come out and look, a car in the hallway, then we realized what it was. Had to get out of the house before something happened, the car maybe explodes or the house catches on fire or something.”

The Berkeley County Sheriff’s Office said they plan to increase traffic patrols in the area.