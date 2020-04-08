Neighbors welcome Hanahan baby home after six months in the hospital

HANAHAN, S.C. (WCBD) – On Tuesday, the Brace family celebrated a day six months in the making: bringing their baby boy home for the first time.

Baby Easton was born in October and was almost immediately transferred to MUSC Children’s Hospital. His parents didn’t know at the time, but Easton has a neuromuscular disorder.

In addition to his parents and older siblings, the entire community came out to host a homecoming parade for Easton.

Easton’s parents say that friends, family, church members, neighbors, and even people they don’t know have been sending support and dropping off meals as well.

Although Easton will still have some challenges, his future prognosis looks good, and his family says that having him home is “an unbelievable joy.”