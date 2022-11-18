BERKELEY COUNTY, S.C. (WCBD) – The new Berkeley County School District (BCSD) Superintendent sent a video message to staff Thursday, just days after he was hired during a controversial school board meeting.

Dr. Anthony Dixon assumed the role Monday after the board — dominated by newly-elected members — voted to fire former Superintendent Deon Jackson and attorney Tiffany Richardson. The abrupt staffing changes sparked outrage among BCSD staff, parents, and the wider community. The legality and transparency of the move have also been called into question.

Dixon sent a video message to staff Thursday addressing the transition period. The video was shared with the public Friday.

In the video, Dixon encouraged staff to embrace the changes and “choose to grow.” He also said that more are possible in the future.

“During this time of transition and growth, you can anticipate a deep-dive into our core leadership teams, our structures, and our effectiveness in responding to the needs of our students, our schools, and our community” he said.

Dixon referenced his personal ties to BCSD and said that he looks forward to meeting with staff, hearing their concerns, and working with them towards the shared goal of improving the lives of students.