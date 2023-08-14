BERKELEY COUNTY, S.C. (WCBD) – Officials will unveil the new Carolyn Lewis School Monday ahead of the 2023-2024 Berkeley County school year.

A ribbon cutting ceremony for the Carolyn Lewis School will be held Monday at 5:30 p.m.

Carolyn Lewis School is a K-8 public school located at 380 Coleridge Road.

The Goose Creek Police Department was recently awarded a grant to provide more resource officers in area schools such as the new Carolyn Lewis School, Howe Hall AIMS Elementary, and Westview Elementary.