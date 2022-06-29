GOOSE CREEK, S.C. (WCBD)- The drive to Chipotle is about to get shorter for Goose Creek residents.

The fast-casual Mexican restaurant is opening a new location at 220 St. James Avenue in Goose Creek on June 30.

This location features a ‘Chipotlane’, a drive-thru pickup lane so customers can pick up online orders without leaving their cars.

To celebrate the grand opening, the first 50 people in line will receive free Chipotle Goods merchandise and those who sign up for Chipotle Rewards will get free chips and guacamole after their first purchase.

In addition, the location is currently hiring. Some of the job benefits include an opportunity to earn an extra month’s worth of pay each year, a debt-free college degree program and English as a second language program, access to mental healthcare, and free food.

Chipotle Goose Creek will be open every day from 10:45 a.m. to 10 p.m.