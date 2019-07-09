New councilmember takes over the seat held by late Ken Gunn

BERKELEY COUNTY, S.C. (WCBD) – Berkeley County Council District 3 will once again have representation. Former school board member Phillip Obie II won the race to fill late Ken Gunn’s seat, after he passed away earlier this year.

Obie said he has been looking forward to being sworn in for some time now and wants to see controlling growth and planning issues dealt with soon.

He also plans to make sure infrastructure, EMS/Fire and sheriff’s department gets what they need to continue to serve Berkeley County.

Obie served two terms on the Berkeley County School District before he decided to run for county council.

“The school board has prepared me in terms of having those working relationships with the different cities and municipalities,” he said. “I’ll be able to go in from day one and start to work for residents as opposed to having to learn all the different people and all the different players.”

Obie said his district has not been represented since Gunn passed away a few months ago and said he said he looks forward to speaking with his constituents.