New COVID-19 drive-thru testing site opens in Moncks Corner

MONCKS CORNER, S.C. (WCBD) – A new coronavirus drive-thru testing site is now open in Moncks Corner.

The site, which is appointment only, is a joint effort between the Town of Moncks Corner, Fetter Health and Berkeley County.

To get the tests there, either a doctor must send you to the site or you have to fill out the tele-med form on Fetter’s website.

Patients who visit the site will be assisted by certified health care workers.

Officials say all samples will be sent to a lab and any positive samples will be sent to the State Health Department.

The testing site is located be in the Market Pavilion near Delta Pharmacy on Main Street and will be open from 9:00 a.m. until 4:00 p.m. Monday through Friday.