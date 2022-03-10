GOOSE CREEK, S.C. (WCBD) – One of the largest commercial projects in Goose Creek’s history could soon be coming to the Carnes Crossroads community – a $15 million hotel project that would turn into a record-breaking development.

“We’re very excited,” said Goose Creek Mayor Greg Habib of the project. “We worked on this project for the better part of two years – working with a developer, finding places that other folks may not. We’re very excited with our developer and the agreement that we have with them to put a Springhill Suites up at Carnes Crossroads.”

Mayor Habib said most hotels and built along the interstate, so they searched for a developer to build this Springhill Suites.

“There’s a 50-bed hospital that’s right at Carnes; it’s about to grow to 100-bed. There’s the entirety of Moncks Corner, and Goose Creek, and the weapons station, and the businesses at Bushy Park and all of the others on this side that are a little bit further away from some of the other hotels.”

The city is offering about $500,000 in incentives to the developer, about half of that in federal grant money for infrastructure and another half in rebates of city fees the developers will have to pay for the first five years.

“The tax structure in South Carolina makes incentives virtually necessary. But, having said all that, the half-million dollars of the city will invest over five years will receive more than that in the first five years.”

Mayor Habib says this hotel will lead to other projects in the future.

“You put a Springhill Suites with 109 rooms serving a greater area of several hundred thousand people and a hospital, other restaurants, and other offices are going to come around that hotel.”

Construction is expected to begin later this year. The hotel itself is expected to open sometime next year.