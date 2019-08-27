New Jersey murder suspect captured in Summerville following armed robbery incident

SUMMERVILLE, S.C. (WCBD) – Authorities captured an armed robbery and home invasion suspect Tuesday night in Summerville.

According to the Berkeley County Sheriff’s Office, deputies assisted the Summerville Police Department in response to an incident that occurred at an apartment complex off Holiday Drive.

While searching the area, K-9 Agis and his handler noticed a subject on North Main Street near Royle Road who matched the physical and clothing description that was provided by the victim.

Deputies say the subject was not truthful about who he was but were eventually able to identify him as Joshua Craig from Newark New Jersey.

Craig was wanted by Essex County Sheriff’s Office for Murder dating back to an incident that occurred on June 4th.

Craig was transported to the Hill-Finklea Detention Center pending extradition back to New Jersey for murder.