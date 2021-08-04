NEW JOBS: More than 2,000 positions to choose from during job fair Thursday in Berkeley County

BERKELEY COUNTY, S.C. (WCBD) – The Berkeley County Chamber of Commerce is working to fill thousands of open positions during a job fair Thursday at Cane Bay High School.

“It’s a tough market to find people that really want to work right now. That’s what I hear every day,” said Elaine Morgan, Berkeley Chamber’s CEO.

That’s why they are putting together a massive job fair that will take place in the Cane Bay High School cafeteria this week.

“We got career openings. I mean, we got people. These companies who need people, they offer great careers,” said Morgan. “Making very good money, very good benefits.”

More than thirty companies will be represented and say they are now hiring for more than 2,000 jobs.

“It’s going to be from 11:00 a.m. to 3:00 p.m. at Cane Bay High School,” Morgan said. “Plenty of room, plenty of parking.”

There will be people on hand to assist even if you don’t have a current resume.

“Medical to digital to manufacturing – we also have staff here that are going to help fill positions–everything from hospitality, clerical, any type of job you are interested in. This is where you need to be.”

