New local businesses to open their doors this year despite the pandemic

GOOSE CREEK, S.C. (WCBD) – Despite the on-going pandemic, some local new businesses have decided to open their doors in the new year.

The Creek City Grill and Brewery, a restaurant and brewery, is expected to open in just a few months at the old fire department headquarters building in Goose Creek.

“We’re trying to establish a good restaurant on this side. You can some in and eat with your family, or you can have a date night and the other side have a grill and have craft brewed beer and mixed drinks,” said Charlene Walker, the co-founder for Goose Creek Grill and Brewery.

Walker says they have ambitious plans to bring a new concept to Goose Creek. When they started planning, they had no idea a pandemic would break out.

“We’re doing a lot of work ourselves so we can try and keep costs down for us, and for residents when they get to come,” she said.

Floors are being cut to get plumbing in place for the side of the building that Wide Awake Brewing Company will operate out of.

Down St. James Avenue across from Walmart, Charleston Sports Pub opened just a few weeks ago.

“It’s definitely been a trial year. I think for every small business owner we’re having to put more into it to keep up. It’s been rough to get clientele and people who were able to work during the epidemic and stuff like that,” said Christopher Galloway, General Manager, Charleston Sports Pub.

They are hoping to make their new Goose Creek location thrive through the pandemic as well in 2021.

“2021 is getting more solid. I say every day is a new day. Like I said, we just opened two weeks ago; we’re working out the kinks now. I think staffing is getting a little bit better, I think people want to come out more.”

“It’s still a little bit scary but you know new year, new times good things and that’s what we’re aiming for.”

Walker says the Creek City Grill and Brewery could be open as soon as April.