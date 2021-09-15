New Mathnasium opens at Nexton Square in Summerville

SUMMERVILLE, S.C. (WCBD) – The innovative Nexton community in Summerville is getting a new addition after announcing the grand opening of Mathnasium.

Mathnasium specializes in helping kids from 1st to 12th grade understand math by teaching in a way that makes sense to them. The internationally based franchise offers customized in-person and online math tutoring to help kids learn through lessons and tutorials.

Mathnasium uses the “Mathnasium Method,” a year-round program that enhances a child’s math skills, understanding math concepts, and school performance, all while building kids’ confidence and helping families to see measurable progress.

The new Mathnasium is located at 500 Nexton Square Drive in Summerville.

To learn more about Mathnasium, visit mathnasium.com/summerville.