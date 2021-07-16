New ‘Mega Boat Landing’ coming to Lake Moultrie

BERKELEY COUNTY, S.C. (WCBD) – Berkeley County on Friday announced plans to construct a new ‘Mega Boat Landing’ on Lake Moultrie.

The project is in partnership with Santee Cooper. It will transform the former Atkins Boat Landing/Lions Beach site into a 14-acre facility with the following highlights:

Six new boat launch ramps and a dock protected by a new breakwater

Event pavilion

Walking trail

Approximately 180 boat trailer parking spaces

Approximately 180 passenger vehicle spaces

Berkeley County Sheriff’s Office (BCSO) outpost dock

The project is estimated to cost $6.5 million and be completed by fall of 2022.