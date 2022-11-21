BERKELEY COUNTY, S.C. (WCBD) – A project six years in the making was finally realized Monday evening in Moncks Corner.

The new Miracle League field at the Moncks Corner Recreation Complex will provide a place for athletes of all abilities to play sports.

Previously, players had to travel to fields in West Ashely or Summerville to find fields that met their unique needs.

The $1.5 million project enables players to stay close to home and play with other athletes they know from school and other sports. It also gives players who want to hone their skills a more convenient location to practice.

For Moncks Corner Recreation Director Becky Raynor, the project is particularly meaningful. Her son Danny has Down Syndrome and Autism.

Raynor believes that the addition of the facility will help carve a path for him to have the same opportunities as other kids — such as going to college — and that other families will reap the same benefits.