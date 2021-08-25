New ‘Pickle Bar’ coming to Nexton community

SUMMERVILLE, S.C. (WCBD) – The Pickle Bar will be Summerville’s Nexton community’s newest entertainment spot, featuring a restaurant, retail, and recreation concept that fuses pickleball’s with a bar and restaurant.

The Pickle Bar’s first-ever location is scheduled to break ground in January 2022, and will be located on the corner of Great Lawn Drive and Brighton Park Boulevard.

The Pickle Bar spans over 40,000 square feet with eight outdoor and covered pickleball courts, looking to capitalize on the popular sport of pickleball, where players use paddles to hit a plastic whiffle ball over a net; similar to tennis.

In addition, the venue will feature a casual restaurant and bar with Southern-inspired cuisine, a game yard, and a stage for live, local music, and other family-friendly entertainment.

“We are excited to bring the first-ever Pickle Bar location to Nexton and the greater Summerville region,” says Pickle Bar co-founder Alisa Tolliver. “Our atmosphere combines the comfortable setting of a laid-back evening with friends and family along with the high-energy spirit of a pickleball game so that there is something for everyone to enjoy.:

The Pickle Bar is expected to open in fall 2022, and plans to develop weekly pickleball clinics, quarterly tournaments, a schedule of live music events, and ongoing food and drink specials.

“At the heart of Nexton, creativity and innovation are our community’s driving forces as we look for new and inventive ways to live, work, gather and stay healthy,” says Cassie Cataline, Nexton’s marketing director. “We are excited to have The Pickle Bar join the Nexton family as we continue to promote both a socially and physically active lifestyle which is so distinctive to the Nexton brand.”

For more information, visit thepicklebar.com.