New plan rezones Berkeley County into north, south districts to increase deputy response time

MONCKS CORNER, S.C. (WCBD) – The Berkeley County Sheriff’s Office revealed a new approach aimed at reducing response time as the population grows.

Sheriff Duane Lewis recently adopted a new district plan that splits the entire county into north and south districts and adopts new schedule shifts for all deputies.

Previously, deputies were split into six zones around Berkeley County, approaching it as one entire area.

But the new system, which went into effect on March 22nd, splits deputies into two sections and sub-sectors. Deputies will be stationed at any one of the five substations: Cross, Alvin, Red Bank Road in Goose Creek, Cainhoy/Huger, Cain Bay, and strategically places them around the lake.

It comes after leadership saw the need for the new plan because of increased call volume in certain areas, a population increase over the past decade, and a zoning system they say needed to be updated.

“This new plan has been more than three years in the making and a much-needed upgrade from our old zoning system,” said Sheriff Lewis. “We studied the amount of calls to service and placed deputies strategically in those locations. Simply put, this new system changes the way we police. We are decreasing response times and increasing services.”

According to the department, they were able to implement the plan by working with Berkeley County Council to allocate eight new deputies a year for three years.

“Thanks to the support from County Council and Berkeley County Supervisor Johnny Cribb, we were able to implement this new plan and allow our team to continue to serve the public efficiently and effectively,” Sheriff Lewis said.

The new district plan has been managed by Captain Annie Jackson, over the North District, and Captain Jason Potteiger, over the South District.